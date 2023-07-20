Irshalwadi Landslide: 103 rescued, search continues for those trapped under debris

A landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village, located in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, on Wednesday night. Around 25 to 35 houses in the village were buried under mounds of mud and stones. Initially, rescue teams and the police estimated that approximately 100 to 150 people from the village might have been trapped under the debris. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was informed of the successful rescue of 103 individuals from under the mud pile. However, there is still a possibility that some people may remain trapped, and therefore, the rescue operations will continue, as stated by the Chief Minister.

It has been 17 hours since the incident occurred, and rescue operations have been underway since midnight. The rescue teams are facing several challenges due to the continuous heavy rains in the Khalapur area. NDRF rescue teams, the Panvel Municipal Corporation rescue team, and CIDCO labourers are engaged in relief work in Irshalwadi, collaborating with local trekkers. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, and Aditi Tatkare also reached Irshalwadi in the early hours of July 20.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media, providing updates on the ongoing rescue efforts. He acknowledged the diligent work carried out by the rescue teams so far. According to the Chief Minister, 103 individuals have been identified and rescued during the operation, while the unfortunate incident has resulted in the loss of 12 lives. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at MGM Hospital in Panvel.

The search and rescue operations continue in earnest, as efforts are made to locate any individuals still trapped under the debris. Additionally, the authorities are inquiring about the whereabouts and safety of those from the village who might have been away for work, such as engaging in rice planting activities. The welfare of children studying at the ashram school is also being closely monitored during these critical times.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, stating, "I have met with several relatives of the victims. I assured them that the government stands by them during this difficult time." The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at MGM Hospital. The government has also pledged to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.