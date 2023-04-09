Is Ajit Pawar planning a Eknath Shinde like revolt against NCP?

Will Maharashtra witness yet another Eknath Shinde like revolt? There is a strong buzz that Ajit Pawar and few MLAs have gone incommunicado. However, Pawar denied these speculations and clarified that he was ill and was advised to take rest.According to a News18 report, the NCP leader had added that the media should not run reports without verifying them. The NCP also denied the reports stating that “dada" is very much in Pune, and will attend all his public commitments on Saturday.

Speculations began after Pawar had cancelled all of his events scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Pune following which he had gone totally incommunicado creating ripples within the party. Reports said that seven legislators had gone missing as well. Meanwhile, the NCP leader has recently been critical of Uddhav Thackeray.

He had recently disclosed that Sharad Pawar and others in the party had warned Uddhav about a possible rebellion within the Shiv Sena, but the latter was convinced that his MLAs would not take any drastic measures.Ajit Pawar, whose party was a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA along with the Congress, served as deputy CM in the Thackeray cabinet. In June of last year, a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs, under then-Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, rebelled against Thackeray, causing the government to fall.The rebel MLAs subsequently joined forces with BJP