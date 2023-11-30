"Is there censorship": Sanjay Raut slams Shinde govt on Datta Dalvi's arrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra after police arrested former Mayor of Mumbai Datta Dalvi for allegedly using "objectionable" language against the Maharashtra Chief Minister, reported news agency ANI. Following his arrest, workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction staged a protest outside the Bhandup police station.

Asked whether the arrest of Datta Dalvi was a reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's reported "Nalayak" remark against the Chief Minister, Sanjay Raut said, "If he (Uddhav Thackeray) called him (Eknath Shinde) "nalayak," what wrong did he say?", reported ANI."Is there censorship in this country? Is there a dictatorship or an emergency?...It is not an unparliamentary word...," he said, reported ANI."Calling him (Eknath Shinde) ''Hinduhrdayamrat" is an insult to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. For this insult, an FIR should be registered against him (Shinde)...Datta Dalvi objected to the remark..." Sanjay Raut added, reported ANI.

He also mentioned that State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar "abused" NCP MP Supriya Sule, Narayan Rane and "his Nepali son.", reported ANI."No action was taken against them but against our leader," Raut added, reported ANI.Raut further alleged, "No matter how many atrocities you commit against us, you all will go to jail in 2024."The action was taken following a case registered against the leader at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."A case against Dalvi was registered under 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C), 294, 504 and 505 of the IPC," the police officials said, reported ANI.