Isolated areas of Pune to witness heavy rainfall in next 48 hours

Pune is expected to experience substantial rainfall in its hilly regions as the southwest monsoon has finally enveloped the entire state of Maharashtra, encompassing Pune and Mumbai, albeit with a delay of two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that most areas in Maharashtra are likely to receive significant precipitation in the upcoming days.

According to the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the hilly region of Pune has witnessed increased rainfall in the past 24 hours. Shivajinagar recorded 11.0mm of rain, Lonavala received 93.5mm, Lavasa is expected to receive 53.5mm, Pashan recorded 11.5mm, and Chinchwad is likely to receive 9.5mm of rainfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the ghat areas in Pune, indicating a high chance of localized heavy rainfall.

The recent rainfall in Pune has led to a decrease in both the maximum and minimum temperatures. The delayed onset of the monsoon across the entire state of Maharashtra can be attributed to the formation of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea earlier this month. An official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the monsoon became active on Saturday. The progress of the monsoon can be observed in southern Maharashtra, encompassing significant portions of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and various regions of Vidarbha.