"It does not stop, does it?": Prakash Ambedkar raises voice against Dalit widow assault in Satara

No matter how much society pretends to be progressive, the incidents of caste and women atrocities do not stop. After the brutal beating of Dalit youths in Haregaon, Ahmednagar, a distressing event unfolded: a Dalit widow was assaulted in Satara's Man. In light of this, Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, directly warned the government.

Prakash Ambedkar wrote formerly known as Twitter, “A helpless Dalit widow was brutally beaten by a group of men in Satara, Maharashtra. Her crime? She demanded her own money back which she paid for undelivered goods — fodder.”

“The video of the physical abuse is so disturbing that I am struggling to find words in my vocabulary to illustrate this caste atrocity in words. Absolutely cruel and inhuman,” he further added.

It does not stop, does it?



A helpless Dalit widow was brutally beaten by a group of men in Satara, Maharashtra.



Her crime? She demanded her own money back which she paid for undelivered goods — fodder.



The video of the physical abuse is so disturbing that I am struggling to… pic.twitter.com/PUoywPtGon — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 31, 2023

“Our effective representation ensured that the case was registered under the PoA of SC/ST Act and the 4 accused men are caught by the police. Our local leadership submitted a list of demands to the Tehsildar yesterday. And, today, we will continue our fight for justice by holding a strong agitation to press for our demands,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

Prakash Ambedkar warned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, " VBA won’t give up until our demands are met."