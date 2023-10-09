'It is not about adjustments or compromise': Nana Patole on Lok Sabha seat sharing

Congress Maharashtra president Nana Patole has declared that the seat sharing within MVA for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is not a process of adjustment or compromise, but strictly based on merit for the common objective of defeating the corrupt BJP. He has lashed out at `corruption’ in the State government, lack of action on issues afflicting the state. He has also claimed that BJP fears Rahul Gandhi and hence is targeting him through social media.

At the press meet on the occasion, Patole speaking of the INDIA bloc seat sharing formula in the state said, “It is not about adjustments or compromise. The seat talks are based only on merit to achieve the higher goal of defeating the corrupt BJP and stopping the sale of the nation. We have reviewed the situation in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and are working on that basis.”On reports that Congress leader K C Venugopal has rejected the names proposed by him for the INDIA coordination committee here for seat sharing, he said, “This is just the beginning, and the committee hasn’t been finalized. There will be discussions, which keep happening. Nobody can have objections over organizational work. No discussions have taken place yet and we shall finalise during Navratri. The media should stop attempts to promote infighting in the party and divert attention from the real issues.” He stated, “The discussion today is needed on unemployment, inflation, drought, farmers, patients dying in hospitals, people dying due to wrong policies of the government which has been exposed. Sadly this is not happening.