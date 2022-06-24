It is not sad that the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi is falling: Raju Shetty

Mumbai: The country's attention has been drawn to the political developments in the state and the issue of whether there will be a Mahavikas Aghadi government or not is being discussed everywhere. Shiv Sena will present a proposal in the Assembly to take disqualification action against Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. There are about 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde in it. Narhari Jirwal will take a hasty decision on this. But, to do so would be a contempt of the Supreme Court, a letter has now been sent by the independent MLA to the Assembly Secretary. Therefore, these developments are now being looked at legally. In addition, former MP Raju Shetty has expressed his views on this government and current affairs.

"I am not at all sad that the Mahavikas Aghadi government is falling. Just 2 months ago, I withdrew my support from the government. Because, it is clear that this government is no longer populist. But, the way it is demolished" said Raju Shetty, the leader of the farmers' association.

"Earlier, BJP was taking power by overthrowing the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and now Maharashtra. This is dangerous for democracy. The BJP has influential activists like ED, IT and CBI" he added.

Independent MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Agarwal have written a letter saying that it was wrong for Narahari Jirwal to do so while a proposal to disqualify and remove them from office was already pending. These two MLAs have written letters to Jhirwal and the Legislative Assembly Secretary.