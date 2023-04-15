Italian DJ Olly Esse allegedly heckled and abused by woman in Mumbai

Olly Esse, an Italian DJ and music creator, reportedly faced verbal harassment from a woman on the streets of Mumbai. The woman claimed that Esse had kicked her car, which led to the altercation between the two.

According to Esse, the woman was both driving and talking on her phone, while attempting to park her car in a no-parking zone. As a result of her actions, the woman's car ended up being parked in the middle of the prohibited area. Scared of being run over, Esse attempted to stop her car with her foot. However, this set the woman off.

Esse uploaded a video on Twitter that showed her engaged in an argument with the woman, who can be seen and heard hurling abusive language towards Esse.

That's why I'm doing videos, because people don't even think that this situation is possible. I don't want to do he said she said. I have a literal PROOF how I'm treated by people on the streets. — Olly Esse (@ollyesse) April 13, 2023

"This lady was parking her car in the middle of NO PARKING zone.hawkers occupied WHOLE sidewalk, so walked nearby and got really scared she will run me over because she was ON THE PHONE and my shouting didn't attracted any attention, so stopped her car with my foot," Esse wrote on Twitter.

"That's why I'm doing videos, because people don't even think that this situation is possible. I don't want to do he said she said. I have a literal PROOF how I'm treated by people on the streets," Esse wrote in a separate tweet.

After the incident, Esse lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police regarding the incident, which led to the registration of a case.