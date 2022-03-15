It's a wrap for Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Stardust'
The filming of Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'Stardust' has been completed.
Sharing an update, actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the show, took to Instagram and wrote, "ITS A WRAP!! Thankkk you so much @motwayne sirr for making me a part of your world."
Aparshakti also shared a picture from the sets in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Vikramaditya and other team members.
Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Wamiqa Gabbi are also a part 'Stardust', which is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry.
