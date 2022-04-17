Jahangirpuri violence: Raj Thackeray resorts to 'tit-for-tat' rhetoric

After the ongoing loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reacted to the stone-pelting and violent incident in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital by saying that those responsible for the unfortunate situation should be dealt with an iron hand.

He emphasised that the matter should be responded to with a tit-for-tat method.

"I think that such things should be answered in a tit for tat, otherwise, those people will not understand," he said.

He also mentioned his plans for the upcoming months.

"I will hold a public meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," he added.

Earlier, clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession. Later, Delhi Police registered a case and probe is on into the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

