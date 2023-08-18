Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: He doesn't remember anything says lawyer of sacked Railway Cop

Chetansinh Chaudhary, a Sacked Railway Protection Force who is accused of shooting dead his colleague and three other passengers on a train last month, claims does not remember anything about the incident, his arrest, or his confinement, his lawywer said.

Lawyer Amit Mishra, who met his client in jail in neighbouring Thane during the day to discuss the case, told PTI the latter did not answer any of his questions. He has said he does not remember anything about the incident, his arrest or his custody, Mishra said, adding that Chaudhary's mental condition is bad due to which personnel monitoring and protecting him in jail custody are also worried.

On July 31, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his superior Tikaram Meena and three passengers, identified as Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, on board the Jaipur Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar station.

Chaudhary was caught with the weapon allegedly used in the crime and was charged with murder, kidnapping as well as Indian Penal Code section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc.