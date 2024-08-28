Jalgaon: 35-Year-Old ‘Govinda’ Dies from Injuries Sustained During Dahi Handi 2024 Festival

Jalgaon: A Dahi Handi 2024 celebration turned tragic on Tuesday when a participant died from injuries sustained during the event. The incident occurred in Pachora, where locals had organized a Dahi Handi event near the railway station.

Nitin Pandurang Chaudhari, 35, was part of the human pyramid formed to break a pot of curd when he fell and sustained serious injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Chaudhari succumbed to his injuries on August 28.

Dahi Handi is a popular Hindu festival involving the creation of human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with curd and yogurt suspended high above the ground. The festival, celebrated with enthusiasm across Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, 245 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations. Of those injured, 32 were hospitalised, while 213 were treated and discharged. Among the injured, eleven were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run KEM Hospital, four each to medical facilities in Rajawadi and Sion Hospital, and one to J J Hospital, according to an official.

