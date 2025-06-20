Jalgaon: Body of 13-Year-Old Found With Throat Slit; Family Alleges Possibility of Human Sacrifice

Two individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Tejas Gajanan Mahajan (13) from Ringangaon, Erandol taluka, whose throat was slit. A third suspect remains at large. The arrested individuals have confessed that all three assaulted Tejas over an accidental bump, and one of them then slit his throat with a knife. The arrested accused are Hardas Demsha Vaskale (35, resident of Nandiya, Bhagwanpura, Khargone district) and Suresh Naklya Kharte (34, resident of Dhopa, Zirnia, Khargone district). A team has been dispatched to search for the third accused, Richadiya Tukaram Katole (20, resident of Nandiya, Bhagwanpura taluka).

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the weekly market in Ringangaon. While Suresh Kharte and Richadiya Katole were walking, Suresh Vaskale accidentally bumped into Tejas. This led to an argument, during which Suresh Vaskale verbally abused and assaulted Tejas. Richadiya Katole then allegedly stabbed Tejas in the throat with a knife, killing him, and subsequently dumped his body in the bushes.

Disappearance from Village Raised Suspicion

After the incident, on Tuesday morning, Vaskale, along with his wife Samita and children, disappeared from the village, citing work. Suresh Kharte, who lived nearby, also left, claiming he was attending a relative's wedding. Their sudden disappearance, leaving their agricultural work unfinished, raised suspicions. Technical analysis then helped police locate Vaskale at a roadblock set up on the Faizpur-Raver road. The second accused, Suresh Kharte, was arrested by police at Thopa Ghat. Both have confessed to the murder. The operation was conducted by a police team including Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Sandeep Patil, Erandol Police Inspector Nilesh Gaikwad, PSI Sopan Gore, Sharad Bagal, Shrikrishna Deshmukh, Ravi Narwade, Akram Shaikh, and Harilal Patil. The accused have been handed over to Erandol police.

"My Son Was a Human Sacrifice," Says Father to SP

Tejas's father, Gajanan Mahajan, has submitted a plea to the District Superintendent of Police, claiming his son was a "human sacrifice" and demanding a thorough investigation to ensure justice. In his statement, he mentioned, "A laborer working on my farm was seen with the suspects before the incident occurred, captured on CCTV. I suspect this laborer and claim he is still at large."