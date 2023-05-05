Jalgaon: Elderly man dies after falling from moving train

A 69-year-old man named Babubhai Pathan from Nagarsul in the Yeola district of Nashik died after falling from a moving train on the down railway line in Asoda Shivara, on Friday afternoon. The police have registered a case of accidental death at the Taluka police station.

Babubhai Pathan, who resided in Nagarsul, was travelling by train on Friday when he met with an accident. Unfortunately, he fell off the running train and died on the spot. The incident happened between pillar number 426/ 1 and 3 on the Down railway line in Asoda Shivara.

After receiving information about the incident, Vilas Shinde and Manik Sapkale of the Taluka police station immediately rushed to the spot. They identified the body by finding an aadhaar card and voting card in the pocket.

As soon as Vilas Shinde, the officer from the taluka police station, found Babubhai Pathan's body, he contacted the Yeola police to find Pathan's relatives. The Yeola police were able to locate Pathan's grandson, Irfan, after Shinde sent him a photo of the body on his mobile phone. The body has now been shifted to the district hospital, and a case of accidental death has been registered by the Taluka police.