Jalgaon Horror: Husband Attacks Wife’s Relatives During Dispute in Bhusawal, One Dead, One Injured

Jalgaon: A family dispute broke out in Ayan Colony in Khadka Road area of ​​Bhusawal city, where a husband allegedly killed his wife's maternal uncle and also fatally attacked and seriously injured his wife's father. According reports this incident took place on Friday, the 12th at around 8:30 pm.

Deceased identified as 40-year-old Sheikh Samad Sheikh Ismail resident of Kandari. The woman's father, Sheikh Jamil Sheikh Shakur 52-year-old resident of Dhule is injured. The suspect is identified as Subhan Sheikh Bhikan Qureshi resident of Ayan Colony, Bhusawal.

Subhan Sheikh and his wife Saida had been in a dispute for the past few days. After his wife left home two days ago, a meeting of relatives was held on Friday night to resolve the dispute. In the dispute, Subhan Sheikh also attacked his wife's maternal uncle Samad Sheikh and father-in-law Sheikh Jamil.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Family Clash Over Past Affair, Missed Call Escalates Into Violent Attack in Kandivali; Four Arrested

Both the injured were immediately admitted to Bhusawal Rural Hospital and later to the District General Hospital. However, doctors declared Samad Sheikh dead, while Sheikh Jamil is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.