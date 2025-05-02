Jalgaon Horror: Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Abuse by In-Laws For Cooking Food During Menstruation

In a deeply disturbing case from Kinod village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, the death of 26-year-old Gayatri Koli has sparked outrage after her family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over a menstruation-related dispute. According to Gayatri's brother, Sagar Koli, the young woman had eaten food while menstruating—an act reportedly deemed unacceptable by her mother-in-law and other members of the household. This led to a heated argument, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Sagar Koli has accused Gayatri’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law of physically assaulting her and ultimately strangling her to death. He further alleged that, in an attempt to disguise the murder as a suicide, the accused staged the scene by hanging her body with a saree tied around her neck. In the aftermath of the incident, Gayatri’s husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law have reportedly absconded. Her maternal family has refused to accept her body until a formal case is registered against the accused. Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. The case has once again drawn attention to the persistence of regressive taboos and the urgent need for societal change.

