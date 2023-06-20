Jalgaon: Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife with axe

In the Gandhipura area of Erandol town in Jalgaon district, a man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the head with an axe during a dispute over divorce. The incident occurred around 11:30 am on Monday. The police have arrested the accused husband and have initiated further investigation into the matter. This incident has created a significant sensation in the locality.

The name of the woman who was murdered is Harshada Kiran Marathe (27 years old), while the accused husband's name is Kiran Marathe (35 years old). Kiran worked as a labourer at the Balaji Oil Mill in Erandol town, where he supported his family. However, for the past few days, Harshada and Kiran had been engaged in ongoing disputes for various reasons. The continuous domestic conflicts had caused Harshada to no longer wish to stay with Kiran. Additionally, Harshada had allegedly demanded a divorce from Kiran. However, Kiran was not prepared to carry out the divorce.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning around 11:30 am, another dispute erupted between Kiran and Harshada, resulting in a violent altercation. During this incident, Kiran allegedly struck Harshada on the head with an axe and then hit her with a wooden plank. As a result of this incident, Harshada sustained severe injuries and tragically lost her life.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The accused, Kiran, has been taken into custody, while Harshada's body has been sent to the rural hospital in Erandol. The Erandol police are conducting further investigations into the matter.