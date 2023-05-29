Jalgaon: MLA Lata Sonawane's vehicle hit by dumper; minor injuries reported

MLA Lata Sonawane's vehicle was struck by a dumper as she was heading to Jalgaon after inaugurating a new road. Along with Lata Sonawane, her husband Chandrakant Sonawane, the driver, and the bodyguard sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the injured individuals were transported to Jalgaon in a police squad vehicle that was accompanying them. The accident occurred on Saturday at 8:45 pm on the road between Karanj-Dhanora in Jalgaon taluka.

MLA Lata Sonawane was scheduled to inaugurate the Kurvel road by laying the foundation stone at 7 pm on Saturday. Following the event, MLA Sonawane, accompanied by her husband Chandrakant Sonawane, was travelling to Jalgaon in a vehicle. The driver and bodyguards were also present in the vehicle, along with a police squad in the rear. Unfortunately, during the journey, a dumper collided with MLA Sonawane's vehicle, resulting in significant damage and causing injuries to all four occupants. Promptly after the accident, the injured individuals were promptly transferred to Jalgaon and provided with initial medical assistance before being taken home. The driver of the dumper abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. A large crowd of onlookers had gathered at the location.