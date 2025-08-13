Jalgaon Murder Case: Police Arrests Four For Killing 21-Year-Old Suleman Khan Abducted

In Jalgaon, 21-year-old Suleman Khan from Jamner was abducted and savagely assaulted by a group estimated between 10 and 15 individuals. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar, authorities have apprehended four suspects, who were subsequently presented in court and placed under five days of judicial custody. The incident has sparked widespread concern in the local community due to the extreme nature of the violence. Police have registered a formal case, highlighting charges of mob lynching, kidnapping, and provoking public unrest. The brutality of the attack has left residents shocked and demanding swift justice.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar says, "In the case of the brutal beating and murder of Suleman Khan, a resident of Betawad in Jamner taluka, Jalgaon, the police have arrested four individuals. When the four youths were presented in court.… pic.twitter.com/XdWJuSqPYr — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2025

Instead of seeking medical attention for Khan, his attackers abandoned his severely injured body outside his residence. They also attacked his parents and sister, inflicting injuries, before fleeing the scene. Family members have drawn comparisons to the notorious Santosh Deshmukh case in Beed, noting the violent pattern. Reports suggest Khan was forcibly taken into a vehicle, assaulted at multiple locations, and then returned to his village in a battered state. The intruders also barged into the family home and physically attacked his grieving relatives. The violent acts have ignited anger and fear throughout Jamner, intensifying calls for stringent action against the perpetrators.

Also Read: Mumbai Launches ‘Smart School-Smart Block’ Programme in 217 Municipal Schools

Khan’s family requested a private “in-camera” autopsy due to the severity of his injuries, ensuring that every mark and wound was meticulously documented. The procedure was conducted under tight police supervision at Jalgaon District Hospital, emphasizing the need for accurate evidence collection. Seeking justice, the family is urging authorities to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused to deliver a strong deterrent against gang-related violence. They plan to submit a formal memorandum to State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis through the District Collector, emphasizing the importance of strict legal action to prevent such heinous acts in the future.

Law enforcement agencies have heightened security in the area and launched a coordinated search operation involving both local police and the crime branch. While preliminary investigations suggest a possible personal dispute as a factor behind the attack, authorities have refrained from confirming the motive until further inquiries are complete. The investigation remains ongoing, with officers focused on gathering additional evidence and tracing all individuals involved. Residents of Jamner are demanding immediate accountability, while officials stress that a thorough investigation and proper legal processes are essential to ensure justice for Suleman Khan and his family, and to maintain public trust in law enforcement.