Jalgaon Shocker: 20-Year-Old Boy Injured in Firing Incident During Birthday Celebration, Old Rivalry Suspected

Incident of open firing took place in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district where a young boy got injured after getting shot in waist. A 20-year-old youth, identified as Mahendra alias Dadu Samadhan Sapkale, was celebrating his birthday when this incident happened. Following the incident preliminary investigations began which suggest that the attack is linked to an old rivalry.

As per the IANS report 4-5 assailants opened fire on the street, and Mahendra was shot in the waist. He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The police are currently investigating the matter

In separate incident Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at the residence and office of builder Vishwanath Panvelkar in Ambernath East on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and reportedly two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. According to the reports, the shooting took place around 2:30 PM near Hutatma Chowk when the assailants fired two rounds before fleeing the scene.

The attack was captured by CCTV cameras outside Panvelkar’s building. The footage shows the two men, without helmets, arriving on a motorcycle, stopping in front of the building, and firing two shots at the gate. They quickly fled the scene after the attack.