Jalgaon: Tanker accident leads to massive oil spill, public rushes to collect

A tanker loaded with soybean oil was en route to Gujarat when it overturned while attempting to avoid a car on the national highway, right in front of the Khushbu Hotel in Bhusawal town. The accident resulted in a substantial spill of oil onto the road, quickly spreading the news throughout the area. The incident attracted a crowd who gathered to collect the spilled oil using boxes, pots, and any containers they could find. Despite being aware of the oil's unclean and crude state, people filled their containers, as the oil was originally intended for the refinery. However, when the police arrived at the scene, the crowd scattered and fled, leaving the oil-filling activity abruptly halted.