Jalgaon Tragedy: Deadly Lightning Strike Kills Three Members of Same Family in Chalisgaon Taluka

A tragic lightning strike in Chalisgaon taluka has claimed the lives of three members of the same family, while two others sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in Konganagar on June 15 at around 2 PM. The deceased have been identified as Dashrath Udal Pawar (24), his nephew Dilip Pawar (14), both residents of Konganagar, and Shalak Samadhan Prakash Rathod (9) from Jehur village, Kannad taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Dashrath had recently been married just 15 days prior to the tragedy. Udav Ganpat Pawar and Dilip Udal Pawar remain critically injured.

The Pawar family had gone to a nearby field on Sunday to plant cotton. Around 2 PM, a storm with strong winds, heavy rain, and thunder began, prompting the group to take shelter under a tree in the field. Within moments, lightning struck the tree, instantly killing three of them on the spot. The sudden loss of three family members shocked the people of Konganagar, spreading deep grief throughout the village. The family’s sorrow moved many to tears. The cremations were conducted late into the night on the same day. Following the incident, MLA Mangesh Chavan, along with District Collector Pramod Hile, Tehsildar Prashant Patil, Naib Tehsildar Sandesh Nikumbh, and Prathamesh Mohod, visited the site. MLA Chavan directed the administration to extend government aid and support to the affected family.

As many as 18 persons have died and 65 suffered injuries due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1, officials said on Monday. The deaths were reported in various incidents triggered by heavy rains, including road accidents, fall from bridges, drowning, lightning strikes and fire, the State Disaster Management Authority said in a report. Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, triggering flood-like situations in some districts of the Konkan region due to swollen rivers. Low-lying areas in several villages and cities on the banks of rivers are submerged. An orange alert has been issued for the next two to three days for some districts in Konkan, especially in southern parts.