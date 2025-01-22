Jalgaon Train Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Victims' Families, Free Medical Treatment for Injured (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died in the tragic Pushpak Express accident in Jalgaon district. The state government will also bear the medical expenses for the injured passengers.

Fadnavis, who is in Davos, shared a video on X, saying "A very tragic incident has occurred in Jalgaon. Some people thought that smoke was coming out of the train, so they panicked and jumped off, only to be hit by an oncoming train, leading to this accident."

"Our minister, Girish Mahajan, has reached the spot, and arrangements are being made to ensure proper treatment for the injured and the deceased. I have spoken to the police and district administration. The state government will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased, and the injured will receive free medical treatment," he added.

VIDEO | At least six persons were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.



Visuals from the spot near Pachora station, where… pic.twitter.com/EKQU5LE50w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near Pardhade railway station. Sparks from the wheels of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express reportedly caused a false alarm of a fire. The passengers, trying to escape the perceived danger, jumped off the train and were struck by the oncoming Bengaluru Express.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families.

My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police are already at the site, with the District Collector… https://t.co/MbS8rCdzDu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2025

Eight passengers lost their lives, and several others were injured. Fadnavis assured that the government was providing all necessary support and closely monitoring the situation.