Jalgaon Train Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief Over Tragic Loss, Ensures Assistance for Victims

Jalgaon, Maharashtra (January 22, 2025: Eight passengers died Wednesday after a false alarm of fire on the Pushpak Express caused panic near Pachora in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The passengers, trying to escape the perceived danger, jumped off the train and were struck by the oncoming Bengaluru Express.

VIDEO | At least six persons were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.



The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near Pardhade railway station. The Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had just passed Jalgaon when sparks from its wheels reportedly triggered rumors of a fire. Passengers, fearing an outbreak, leapt from the train, landing on adjacent tracks as the Karnataka-Bengaluru Express approached at high speed.

Fadnavis, who is in Davos, took to X to share his grief and offered heartfelt tributes to the victims. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families," he wrote.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families. 🙏

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2025

Fadnavis added that Minister Girish Mahajan and senior police officials were on-site, and the district collector was en route.

"My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police are already at the site, with the District Collector arriving shortly. The district administration, in close coordination with the railway authorities, is ensuring swift action for ensuring treatment of the injured persons. 8 ambulances were dispatched. General Hospital and nearby private hospitals on standby. Emergency tools like glass cutters and floodlights are kept ready," CM added.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary assistance and help is being provided without delay. I am in constant touch with the district administration, CM Fadnavis further wrote."