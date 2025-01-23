Jalgaon Train Accident: Railway Ministry Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. "Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

12 people were killed and 10 others were injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Speaking to ANI, SP Jalgaon Maheswar Reddy said, "12 people have died in the Jalgaon train accident. 10 people are injured. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon for treatment. We will take further action after the Railway will submit the report."

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Accident: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Calls Incident "Unfortunate".

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment. Jalgaon District Magistrate (DM) Ayush Prasad told ANI, "We received the info of the accident after which the administration immediately came into action and sent the ambulance and other help to the site. The hospitals were activated. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased is being done. All the investigation is being done."

The incident happened when passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train. Further investigation is underway. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.