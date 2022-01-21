Jalgaon: Two workers killed in factory blast

Two workers were killed in a blast at a factory on Sunsagaon road in Bhusawal taluka of the district. The incident happened around 1 pm on Friday. According to preliminary information, the dead included Kashinath Surwade (resident of Khedi Road, Jalgaon, Khemsingh Patel (resident of Bemtera, Chhattisgarh). Bhusawal police along with Nasirabad rushed to the spot. The accident took place at a factory where two workers were welding an oil tank this afternoon when a sudden spark exploded and killed Kashinath and Khemsingh on the spot.

Bhusawal taluka police station assistant inspector Prakash Wankhede and his colleagues rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Bhusawal MLA Sanjay Saavkare also rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.