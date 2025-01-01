Jalgaon Violence: Curfew Imposed in Paladhi Village After clashes Break Out Over Incident Involving Shiv Sena Leader Gulabrao Patil's Car

Curfew has been imposed at a village in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district following clashes over a trivial dispute involving the driver of a minister's car and a group of locals. Seven persons have been arrested so far as several shops were set on fire and public property was damaged during the violence at Palthi village.

While the original altercation took place late Tuesday night in Kasaiwada area of Palthi village, incidents of violence were reported till early Wednesday morning though the situation was now under control, reported news agency PTI quoting a police official.

There was a heated exchange between a group of locals and the driver of state minister Gulabrao Patil's car in Kasaiwada when the driver honked and asked them to give way. Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation, was not present, but a member of his family was riding in the car.

While the argument ended at the spot, some persons from the locality later went to a village square and protested, a police official said. Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes. Several shops in the village were burnt and public property was damaged, he added.

Additional police personnel, State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police teams alongside fire brigade vehicles were deployed in Palthi village, he said, adding that the situation was now under control. A few persons have been detained for arson and damaging public property, and probe is underway, he said.