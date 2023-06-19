Jalgaon: Young man drowns in swimming pool, investigation underway

Tragedy struck at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Jalgaon City when a young individual drowned in a swimming pool. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 5 pm when the young man, unaware of the depth of the water, unexpectedly found himself submerged. Prompt action was taken, and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, medical professionals pronounced him deceased upon arrival. The Zilapeth police station has registered a case of accidental death, and ongoing investigations are being conducted.

The individual who tragically lost their life has been identified as 24-year-old Salman Shakeel Bagwan. Salman, a resident of Bagwan Wada in Joshipeth and a fruit vendor by profession visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex on Sunday for a swimming session with his friends after discontinuing fruit sales. Unfortunately, he drowned due to underestimating the depth of the water. When his friend noticed the distressing situation, immediate action was taken, and the guards were alerted. Salman was swiftly transported to the district hospital, but sadly, he passed away before receiving medical treatment.

Salman is survived by his mother, father, elder brother, and three sisters. His family is devastated by the sorrow caused by Salman's death. In relation to Salman's demise, his family and relatives have accused the swimming pool controller of being responsible and lodged a complaint with the District Police. The police have assured them of conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.