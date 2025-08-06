Jalna: 3 Murders in Ghansawangi Tehsil in Past 24 Hours; Special Teams Deployed

In a span of just 24 hours, three murders have rocked Ghansawangi tehsil, in Mangujalgav, Bondhalapuri, and Ghansawangi town, posing a major law and order challenge for the police. Security has been tightened across the tehsil, and special teams have been deployed to investigate each case. A youth was killed in Bondhalapuri village over an old land dispute. The deceased was identified as Sambhaji Madhukar Unde (27) on Sunday morning. According to police, former sarpanch Atmaram More, along with four others, allegedly attacked Unde in a public place using an iron rod and sharp weapons.

Around 10 am, Sambhaji was travelling with his father to take his mother to a hospital in Ambad when More allegedly struck him on the head with an iron rod. Sachin More, Sushil More, Vishal More, and Akshay More then reportedly attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting serious injuries to his head, abdomen, and legs. He was rushed to a hospital in Ghansawangi but died on the way. A case of murder has been registered against all five accused.

Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity

In another incident, a woman was murdered by her husband in Mangujalgav around midnight on Saturday. Police said the accused suspected his wife's character. The victim has been identified as Phulan Kanta Gudekar (31). Following a complaint lodged by Vasant Baburao Sutar (32) of Pardgaon, police registered a case and launched a search for the accused, identified as Kanta Dagdu Gudekar. He was later arrested by a team led by police inspector Ketan Rathod. Investigation is ongoing.

Murder in Ghansawangi Town Over Plot Dispute

The third incident occurred on August 2 in the evening near the cotton mill in Ghansawangi town. Police said a dispute over a 2.5-guntha plot led to the murder of Shrirang Padalkar. The accused, identified as Haider Pathan, allegedly rammed his vehicle into Padalkar in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot.

According to police, the attack was premeditated and linked to the ongoing land dispute. After the incident, five accused fled the scene. One has since been arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Police have deployed multiple teams to track down the remaining accused in all three cases.