Jalna: 50-Year-Old Passenger Sets Himself on Fire Aboard Private Luxury Bus Near Badnapur

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old passenger allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation aboard a moving private luxury bus near Badnapur in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, August 31. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Tale, a resident of Aregaon village in Mehkar tehsil of Buldhana district. Асcording to preliminary reports, Tale was traveling on a Pune-Pusad route in a private luxury bus (MP-09-DP-9925). As the bus approached Badnapur around 5.30 am, fellow passengers noticed smoke and a strong smell of burning petrol emanating from seat number 12. Upon inspection, they discovered Tale engulfed in flames.

The driver, Sunil Ingole, immediately halted the vehicle and alerted local police. Inspector Machindra Survase and his team from Badnapur Police Station rushed to the scene. The charred body was sent to the Rural Health Centre for a post-mortem. Investigators are now probing how the deceased managed to carry flammable material, believed to be petrol, onto the bus without detection.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 8 Injured As Bus Hits Truck In Palghar.

The police have begun questioning the bus driver and cleaner and are recording statements from passengers to piece together the sequence of events. The motive behind the act remains unclear, and police have not ruled out other possibilities pending further investigation.