Jalna Crime: 55-Year Old Man Murdered Over Alleged Illicit Relationship in Kendhali Village

A 55-year-old man was allegedly murdered over an illicit relationship in Kendhali village of Mantha tehsil on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shripad Swami, a resident of Kendhali. The police arrested the accused, who have been identified as Nivrutti Sawade and Ganesh Ambhore, both neighbors of the deceased. According to the Mantha police, Swami was found lying in a severely injured condition near a cement block factory. A local resident noticed the unconscious man and immediately rushed him to the Government Hospital in Jalna, where doctors declared him dead. The body bore multiple injury marks, suggesting he was brutally assaulted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Swami allegedly had illicit relations involving a member of the accused's family. A heated argument reportedly broke out on Friday, when the accused attacked Swami with lathis, resulting in his death. Acting promptly, Police Inspector Ravindra Nikalje, along with his team, launched a swift investigation. Based on technical and local intelligence, the police arrested both accused within hours of the crime. The police said Swami lived alone in his house, and people would often visit him for blessings.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.