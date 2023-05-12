Jalna: Daughter dies after father forces her to consume poison

In Shahgadh, Ambad tehsil, a distressing incident occurred where a man, identified as Krishna Pandit (31), poisoned his six-year-old daughter and then attempted suicide. The unfortunate event took place on Thursday after his wife refused to come with him. The police have filed a case against the accused.

Krishna Pandit, the accused in the case, works as a small trader, while his wife, Manisha, is employed at a cooperative bank. The couple has two daughters. The police have revealed that Krishna frequently engaged in arguments with his wife, suspecting her character and integrity.

During an argument on Monday, Krishna and Manisha got into a physical altercation and both of them were involved in the violence. Manisha then took their daughters and left for her cousin's house. The next day, Krishna went to Manisha's cousin's house and requested her to return with him, but she declined. Enraged, he took out poison that he was carrying and forced his older daughter to consume it by opening her mouth. He also attempted to do the same to his younger daughter.

Upon witnessing his actions, the relative swiftly intervened and managed to rescue the daughters from his grasp. Unfortunately, the accused's elder daughter, Shriya, began vomiting as a result of the poison. Disturbingly, the accused himself attempted suicide by ingesting the same poisonous substance. The family members immediately rushed them to a hospital in Gevrai, and later they were transferred to the government hospital in Beed for further medical care.

Tragically, Shriya succumbed to her condition on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment. Acting on Manisha's complaint, the police have filed a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).