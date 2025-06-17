Jalna Farmer Subsidy Scam: Notices Issued to 5 Tehsildars, 5 Deputy Tehsildars

After the farmer subsidy distribution scam was exposed, 89 employees have been found guilty in the preliminary investigation. This includes Talathi, Gram Sevak, and Agricultural Assistant. After this, 10 Talathi have been suspended by the administration. Guardian Minister Pankaja Munde had indicated during the planning committee meeting that action will also be taken against the officials in the scam case. After this, notices have been issued to five former Tehsildars and five Naib Tehsildars of Ambad and Ghansawangi talukas. Two of these officials have submitted disclosures to the administration. Agricultural Assistants and Gram Sevak in the scam have also come on the radar. Action is also likely to be taken against them in the coming days.

Natural disaster subsidy has been distributed to farmers since 2022. However, the administration had received complaints that there was a scam in the subsidy distribution. After public representatives demanded an inquiry in this matter, the administration had appointed a three-member inquiry committee and started an investigation into the subsidy distribution. After the report of the inquiry committee was submitted, it was revealed that the subsidy amount was embezzled by the Talathi, Gram Sevak, and Agricultural Assistants in collusion.

Suspension of ten Talathis

It was revealed that 89 employees were involved in the subsidy scam. After this, the administration sent notices to the Talathis found guilty and sought clarifications. Since there were no satisfactory clarifications, the administration suspended ten Talathis. After this, the administration is in the process of suspending the remaining Talathis. Some more Talathis are likely to be suspended on Tuesday.

Officers on radar

After the subsidy distribution scam was exposed, action has been taken against the employees. However, action was not taken against the officers under whose supervision the subsidy was embezzled. However, after the district's Guardian Minister Pankaja Munde announced that action would be taken against the officers as well, the district administration has sent notices to ten officers and sought clarifications. These include five Tehsildars and five Naib Tehsildars. Notices have been sent to 10 current and former officers in Ambad-Ghansawangi taluka. Action will also be proposed against them if satisfactory disclosures are not made.