Jalna: Father Beaten by Mob in Yamuna Nagar After He Objects to Comments Against Daughter; Assault Video Surfaces

A man was beaten up allegedly by a group of nine persons in Maharashtra's Jalna district after he objected to them passing lewd remarks at his daughter, a police official said on Friday. A video of the assault, which took place in Yamuna Nagar on Thursday, July, went viral on social media. It showed the minor girl pleading with the mob not to hit her father. She addresses them as "bhaiya" (elder brother) even as two in the group continue the assault with sticks.

"The accused and victim are neighbours and are embroiled in a dispute. On Saturday, they allegedly passed inappropriate comments directed at the girl. The assault took place after the man confronted them over these remarks," the Chandanzira police station official said.

A case has been registered against nine people under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the victim.