Jalna: Father kills son during fight, makes it look like suicide

A tragic incident occurred in Vijora (Bhokardan) on Wednesday around 11:30 pm where a father ended up killing his alcoholic son during a fight. To cover up his actions, the father made it look like his son had hanged himself. The next day, the father was charged with the crime and a case was registered against him at Pardh police station.

Aditya Gajanan Adhav, 21, was tragically killed, as confirmed by authorities. Initially, the police were told that Aditya had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his home at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Ganesh Pandit Gawande.

Although it was first considered an accidental death, the body was taken to the primary health center for post-mortem. After an extensive investigation, it was discovered that Aditya had actually been strangled to death.

Aditya, who had a drinking problem, had a heated argument with his father Gajanan Yeduba Adhav on Wednesday night. Following the incident, Aditya's mother, Sangeeta Adhav, filed a complaint at the Pardh police station, accusing Gajanan Adhav of strangling their son to death. As a result, a murder case has been registered against Gajanan Adhav on Thursday evening.