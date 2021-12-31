Jalna: Mother commits suicide by jumping into well with four children

A married woman from Ghungarde Hadgaon in Jalna district's Ambad committed suicide by jumping into a well with her four children due to a family dispute. The deceased have been identified as Gangasagar Dnyaneshwar Adani (32), Bhakti (13), Ishwari (11), Akshara (9) and son Yuvraj (7).

According to police, Dnyaneshwar Pralhad Adani of Ghungard Hadgaon village in Ambad taluka lives in the village with his wife Gangasagar Adani and three daughters and a son. Many people saw Gangasagar going for a walk in the field with her three daughters and son between 12 noon and 1 pm on December 30.

Gangasagar spent time in the field with her children at 5.30 pm. As Gangasagar and the boys and girls did not return home till 7 pm, Dnyaneshwar Adani and the villagers searched for them till late at night. All the wells and Jayakwadi left canal in the area were dug up but they were not found.

As they did not return home late at night, their family and some villagers started searching for them. The villagers and members of the Adani family dug wells in the surrounding fields. After searching all night, they did not find anything. But in the morning, the bodies of all the five were found floating on the water in the well of Ganesh Fiske's field near Adani's farm. Gangasagar Adani has committed suicide by jumping into a well with her four children.