Jalna: Nephew of Congress Leader Dr Panditrao Dhanore Found Dead in Car in Ambad Area, Investigation Underway

The body of a young man was found early Sunday morning, December 21, near Kalavati Hospital in the Ambad area of Maharashtra's Jalna district. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Shriram Dhanore (35). Police said preliminary findings suggest that he died by suicide after shooting himself.

Sagar Dhanore, a resident of Bhavani Nagar near the Mastgad MSEDCL office area, had been missing since Saturday night. On Sunday morning, his car was spotted parked suspiciously near Kalavati Hospital on the Ambad Chaufali–Mantha Chaufali road. After receiving information, the police reached the spot.

Police found Dhanore’s body in the driver’s seat of the car. Preliminary investigation indicates that he shot himself on the right side of the neck, with the bullet passing through. A pistol was recovered from the spot and seized by the police. A forensic team was also called to the scene.

After completing the panchnama, the police sent the body to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for post-mortem examination. Police said Dhanore was involved in property dealing. He also had previous cases registered against him, including assault-related offences. He was the nephew of senior Congress leader Dr Panditrao Dhanore, though he was not politically active.

Preliminary information suggests that the pistol used in the incident was country-made. This has raised questions about how Dhanore obtained the weapon, police said. Further investigation is underway.