Jalna Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of School Building

Another suicide case in span of a student reported in span of 24 hours in the country, where a 13-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her school in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Aarohi Deepak Bitlan.

The reason behind the suicide is still under investigation, but her parents have alleged that she took the step due to harassment by a teacher in her school. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and have begun an investigation.

According to the information, a class 8 student, Aarohi, jumped from the third floor of the school building. She was the resident of Mastgad village in Jalna district.

Earlier on Thursday, a 16-year-old class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. He accused his school teacher in a suicide note and asked his parents for forgiveness. He left home on November 18 and was found dead near the metro station.