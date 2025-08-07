Jalna Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping and Threatening Minor Girl

A shocking case of death threats and sexual assault has came to light from Amabad Taluka in Jalna. As per the information accused raped minor victim multiple times and threatened her to kill her family if she exposed him. Gondi police has arrested the accused and file a case under the POCSO. As per the report on July 21st 2025 accused came to Victims house in pretext of work and raped the victim.

Investigation has revealed that the accused had raped the girl 10 to 12 times in the last year by threatening her. On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered at Gondi police station on August 5 under the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Act and other sections.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation into the case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Adinath Dhakane.