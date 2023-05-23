Jalna: Truck loaded with cotton worth over Rs 13 lakhs stolen in Partur

At night, some thieves took away a cotton Eicher truck parked near the Saibaba temple on the city's outskirts. The stolen truck had 81 quintals of cotton, and each quintal weighed 65 kg. The cotton is worth more than Rs 6 lakh in the market.

Bhagwan Kakade, a farmer from Kakade Kandari in Partur taluka, had recently purchased cotton from farmers in Ekrukha village. He loaded the cotton onto an Eicher truck. The truck was parked in front of a petrol pump near Saibaba temple in Partur town after the loading was completed.

The driver left the truck and went home for the night. When the driver returned at 8 am the next day to collect the truck, it was nowhere to be found. They searched around but couldn't locate it. The truck driver, Samsher Khan Pathan, contacted Bhagwan Kakade and informed him that the truck, along with the cotton, had been stolen.

A case has been registered against unknown thieves at the Partur police station. According to the complaint filed by Kakade, a red truck worth Rs. 8 lakhs and 81 quintals of 65 kg cotton, totalling Rs. 13 lakhs and 83 thousand, have been stolen. Police is conducting an investigation into this incident. This incident has caused a stir in the city of Partur.