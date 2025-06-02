Jamkhed Shooting: Youth Shot After Objecting to Public Urination; Police Hunt for Suspects

A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday night around 10 PM at the new bridge over the Vincharana River in Jamkhed, where three unidentified individuals opened fire, injuring one person. The altercation reportedly began after the victim objected to the men urinating publicly in the presence of women. According to the complaint filed by Aditya Baban Pokale (20, runs a washing center, resident of Pokale Vasti, Jamkhed), he was with other residents and women from Pokale Vasti near the Vincharana River. Three unknown men exited a car and began to urinate. Aditya asked them to stop, pointing out that women were present. Enraged by this, the men allegedly verbally abused Aditya and assaulted him with kicks and punches. With the intent to kill, they then opened fire on Aditya and his companion, Kunal Bandu Pawar (20, resident of Jamkhed).

Kunal Pawar sustained a gunshot wound to his calf, with the bullet passing clean through. He received initial treatment at a private hospital in Jamkhed and has since been transferred to a hospital in Ahilyanagar for further care, where his condition is stable. Upon receiving news of the firing, police rushed to the scene, but the assailants had already fled. Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Prashant Khaire, Karjat Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and the Police Inspector visited the site. Three teams have been dispatched to search for the suspects. Police have begun their search based on the number plate of the car used in the crime.

MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Action

Following the incident, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand swift action. "I have consistently raised my voice regarding the law and order situation in my constituency and the state as a whole. Criminals no longer fear the law or the police," Rohit Pawar stated. "In Jamkhed, a hotelier's son was shot around 10:15 PM last night and is seriously injured, having been moved to Ahilyanagar for treatment. Such incidents tarnish the peace of the town and force citizens to live in fear. I request the government to crush this hooliganism so that common people can breathe freely."