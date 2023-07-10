Jayakwadi dam faces precarious water situation amidst delayed monsoon rains

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 12:33 PM

ir="ltr">Jayakwadi Dam, a crucial water source for the Marathwada region, finds itself in a critical state as the delay in monsoon rains continues to impact water availability. With farmers eagerly beginning Kharif sowing, the lack of substantial rainfall has left the people of Marathwada anxious for relief.

After a dry month of June, the first week of July has failed to bring any significant inflow of water into the dam due to the absence of substantial rainfall in the upper part of Jayakwadi. As a result, Jayakwadi Dam currently holds a mere 26.86 percent of its total water storage capacity as of July 9.

The prolonged anticipation for rainfall in June has stretched into July, and the region has witnessed no substantial rainfall compared to the previous year. This situation has led to growing concerns among farmers who desperately need adequate rainfall for their crops. Despite predictions of heavy rains by the meteorological department, the actual rainfall has been far from sufficient.

Rivers and streams throughout Marathwada remain dry, intensifying the water scarcity crisis. Other major, medium, and small dams in the region are also nearing their capacity limits, exacerbating the challenges faced by the agricultural community and residents.

As of the present status report, Jayakwadi Dam holds 583.138 million cubic meters (MCM) of living water, representing only 26.86 percent of its total capacity. By comparison, on the same day last year, the dam held 747 MCM, amounting to 34.45 percent of its capacity.

Meanwhile, sowing for the Kharif season has commenced on approximately 3.16 lakh hectares of the total 7.75 lakh hectares in the district. However, with the water scarcity persisting, farmers are apprehensive about the viability of their crops.

The situation at Jayakwadi Dam serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of timely and adequate rainfall for sustaining agricultural activities and ensuring water security in the region. As the anticipation for heavy rains continues, farmers and residents remain hopeful for a significant downpour that can alleviate the prevailing water scarcity and safeguard their livelihood.Open in app