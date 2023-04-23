Jayant Patil and Amruta Fadnavis to interview Raj Thackeray at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023

Lokmat ‘Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023’ will be celebrating outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields.Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

MNS founder Raj Thackeray is all set to grace the occasion this year where he will be addressing the political scenario in the state. Thackeray will be interviewed by Jayant Patil and Amruta Fadnavis this year for the event which will be held on 26th April. This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.