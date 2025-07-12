Jayant Patil Resigns as NCP-SP Maharashtra State President; Shashikant Shinde Likely to Be New State Chief
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 12, 2025 12:55 IST2025-07-12T12:53:49+5:302025-07-12T12:55:56+5:30
In a significant development for Maharashtra politics, Jayant Patil resigned from his position as the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Saturday, July 12, according to local media reports.
According to reports, senior party leader and former minister Shashikant Shinde is likely the leading contender to become the new state president.