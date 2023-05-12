Jayant Patil seeks 10 days time from ED to appear before court

Nationalist Congress Part (NCP) leader Jayant Patil sought 10 days time from Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency. ED had sent a summon to Jayant Patil and called him for questioning today, in connection with the IK&FS scam.

Patil is considered to be a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.He was the Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department in the MVA govt. Previously he has been the Rural Development Minister (2009 to 2014), the Finance Minister (1999 to 2008) and the Home Minister (2008 to 2009) of Maharashtra.

Jayant Patil became the youngest finance minister of Maharashtra, presenting his first budget at the age of 39. He went on to present the Maharashtra Budget 10 times consecutively, a record till date, and brought many major changes to the State.