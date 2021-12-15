Jersey is on my mind: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is eagerly waiting for the release of his film 'Jersey', which will hit the theatres on December 31.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, pointing towards how much this film means to the actor.

"#Jersey is on my mind. And in my heart. And it has a part of my soul. Can't wait for 31st. Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was a part of the journey. Seeing the last 2 years and how they have gone by. Every moment we are healthy and happy and surrounded by those we love is a blessing. Keep it real. Make it count. And see you all very soon. The Jersey storm is about to commence with promotions kicking off in the coming week," Shahid wrote.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor