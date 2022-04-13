'Jersey' producer explains why release date of Shahid Kapoor's film was changed

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey', producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay.

According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that 'Jersey' had been plagiarised from his script. The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of 'Jersey' makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn't want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.

Earlier, 'Jersey' was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

For the unversed, 'Jersey', which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani.

( With inputs from ANI )

