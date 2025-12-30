Jewellery Shop Robbery Plan Foiled in Nala Sopara, Four Arrested with Firearms

The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Virar Police successfully foiled a planned robbery in the Nala Sopara area and arrested four accused, officials said on Monday. Senior Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranware stated that the police received a tip-off from an informer about a group planning to loot a jewellery shop in the area. Acting swiftly on the information, the crime branch team conducted a raid and intercepted the suspects before they could execute the crime.

“Based on the input, we carried out a raid and arrested four individuals. During the operation, we recovered a pistol, a country-made firearm and several other incriminating items from their possession,” Ranware said. Police added that while four suspects have been taken into custody, one accused managed to escape and is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the remaining suspect.Further investigation is underway to determine the group’s past criminal activities and whether they are linked to other robbery cases in the region.

Recent robbery incidents in Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region as of late 2025 include several high-profile heists and arrests. Last week, a sensational daylight robbery took place at a jewellery shop in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Four accused carried out the robbery. Three of them entered the shop wearing burqas and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint. The accused then looted gold kept in the shop, while the fourth accomplice stood outside, keeping watch. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. A dog squad was also called in for investigation. According to NRI Sagari police station senior inspector Devendra Pol, the accused looted 20 ‘tolas’ of gold after threatening staff of the shop with a revolver. Now a week later, a joint team of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused from Muzaffarpur.

Based on technical surveillance and scientific investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch contacted the Bihar Special Task Force (STF). After verifying the information, police teams from both states jointly raided a locality under Bela police station of ​​Muzaffarpur and arrested two accused, Ramanand Yadav alias Anand Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur, and Ramjanm Gond, a resident of Azamgarh. Two gold necklaces, two gold chains (including a locket), and two pairs of earrings were recovered from them.A police officer said the accused had fled to Bihar after committing the crime. "Following the arrest of the two accused, the necessary legal formalities were completed in Muzaffarpur. Following this, the Mumbai Crime Branch team took both accused on transit remand to Mumbai. They will be further interrogated there to gather information about the remaining stolen jewelry and other members of the gang," said a police officer.