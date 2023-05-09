Jitendra Awhad attacks The Kerala Story producer, says he should be hanged in public

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad hit out at the makers of The Kerala Story, said the person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public.

Under the name of 'The Kerala Story', a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The Sudipto Sen-directorial depicting the recruitment of girls by terror group Islamic State has triggered a massive political storm across the country. The film has found support in the Bharatiya Janata Party with saffron party-ruled states Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh declaring the film tax-free.

A crew member of the movie 'The Kerala Story' received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police. According to police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film, informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film 'The Kerala Story', citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of hatred and violence in the state on May 8. West Bengal became the first state to ban the film. 'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.