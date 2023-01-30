Jitendra Awhad makes serious allegations against Shinde faction on Twitter

Jitendra Awhad, the senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and former housing minister, made serious allegations against Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction on Twitter.

The former minister on Friday tweeted that Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena is luring former NCP corporators from Kalwa and Mumbra by offering them Rs 1 crore, a ticket for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation elections, and a work contract of Rs 10 crore.

The former housing minister's remark sparked outrage in political circles.

पैशवाल्या शिवसेनेच्या नेत्यांकडून कळवा-मुंब्र्यामधील नगरसेवकांना खुलेआम तुला 1 कोटी देतो तुझ्या पत्नीला 1 कोटी देतो अशाप्रकारे आमिष दाखविणे सुरु झाले आहे. तसेच नगरसेवक असेल तर तुला तिकीट देतो आणि आता तुला 10 कोटी रुपयांची कामे



ही आहे राष्ट्रवादी फोडण्याची पद्धत — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 27, 2023

Awhad tweeted, " Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena leaders have started luring NCP corporators from Kalwa-Mumbra by offering them openly Rs 1 crore and Rs 1 crore to their spouses. Former corporators have also been offered a ticket and work worth Rs 10 crore. This is the new way to break the NCP corporators. "

There has been no reaction from the Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena as of yet.